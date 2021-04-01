$0.97 EPS Expected for Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) will announce earnings per share of $0.97 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.96. Washington Trust Bancorp posted earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 42.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.71. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.32. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Washington Trust Bancorp.

Get Washington Trust Bancorp alerts:

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.16. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $59.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.50 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,536,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,850,000 after buying an additional 38,797 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 549,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,598,000 after buying an additional 40,837 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 365,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,397,000 after buying an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 324,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,545,000 after buying an additional 62,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 5.4% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 229,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,034,000 after buying an additional 11,786 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WASH traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $51.45. 299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,004. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.92 and a 1-year high of $55.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $889.16 million, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.53%.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.