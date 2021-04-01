$0.80 EPS Expected for NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) to announce $0.80 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NV5 Global’s earnings. NV5 Global reported earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NV5 Global will report full-year earnings of $4.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $4.40. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.23 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NV5 Global.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 3.17%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVEE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on NV5 Global in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut NV5 Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on NV5 Global from $82.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVEE traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $96.96. 224 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,050. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.21. NV5 Global has a 1 year low of $34.28 and a 1 year high of $109.39. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.72, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in NV5 Global by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 30,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of NV5 Global by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 4,359 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of NV5 Global by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 6,944 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the third quarter valued at about $723,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NV5 Global by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

