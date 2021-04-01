$0.70 Earnings Per Share Expected for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) will report earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for GlaxoSmithKline’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.58. GlaxoSmithKline reported earnings of $0.97 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline will report full year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for GlaxoSmithKline.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. GlaxoSmithKline’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

GSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, February 5th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.86. The company had a trading volume of 200,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,949,829. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12-month low of $33.26 and a 12-month high of $43.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.39 and its 200-day moving average is $36.72. The company has a market capitalization of $96.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.628 per share. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.23%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 62,935,758 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,316,036,000 after buying an additional 17,935,102 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 891.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,328,072 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093,158 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at $37,343,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,443,061 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,905,000 after purchasing an additional 957,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at $27,737,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

