-$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.44) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Flexion Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.50) and the highest is ($0.38). Flexion Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.95) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 53.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.68) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($1.44). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to $0.31. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Flexion Therapeutics.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.07.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FLXN. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Flexion Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Flexion Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flexion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.77.

FLXN traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,638. Flexion Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $14.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.64.

In other Flexion Therapeutics news, CFO David Arkowitz sold 6,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $67,592.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 151,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,681,164.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Muzikant sold 4,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $44,575.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,554.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,531 shares of company stock valued at $221,106 in the last quarter. 17.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLXN. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Flexion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Flexion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Flexion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Flexion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Flexion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

