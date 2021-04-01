$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) will post $0.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Veeco Instruments’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. Veeco Instruments reported earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.12. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Veeco Instruments.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $138.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.27 million. Veeco Instruments had a positive return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 9.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VECO shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Veeco Instruments from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.57.

VECO stock opened at $21.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.12 and a beta of 1.42. Veeco Instruments has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $23.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.58 and a 200-day moving average of $17.38.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 57.9% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 99,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 36,643 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $683,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 788,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,692,000 after acquiring an additional 121,203 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 68.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 139,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 57,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 2.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers ion beam deposition and etch systems, laser annealing systems, metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems, packaging lithography equipment; single wafer wet etch and clean systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

