-$0.08 EPS Expected for NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) to announce earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for NextDecade’s earnings. NextDecade posted earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 300%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 17th.

On average, analysts expect that NextDecade will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.22). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.31). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NextDecade.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NEXT shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NextDecade from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NextDecade from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextDecade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of NextDecade by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,117 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in NextDecade by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in NextDecade by 63.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 12,382 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of NextDecade by 4.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 13,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of NextDecade during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEXT stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,492. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.48. NextDecade has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $5.11.

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development activities related to the liquefaction and sale of LNG. It focusses on the development activities of Rio Grande LNG terminal facility located in the Port of Brownsville, southern Texas. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

