$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) will post $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for WisdomTree Investments’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.06. WisdomTree Investments posted earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.34. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.36. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover WisdomTree Investments.

Get WisdomTree Investments alerts:

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $67.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.47 million. WisdomTree Investments had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 5.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WETF shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on WisdomTree Investments from $6.60 to $7.40 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on WisdomTree Investments from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered WisdomTree Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.07.

In other WisdomTree Investments news, CFO Amit Muni sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $399,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WETF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 12,862 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 151,919 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 48,216 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the 3rd quarter worth about $354,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,305,654 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,178,000 after acquiring an additional 104,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 658.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 110,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 96,036 shares in the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ WETF traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.43. 30,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 907,865. The firm has a market capitalization of $963.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.81, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.52. WisdomTree Investments has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $6.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.92 and its 200-day moving average is $4.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WisdomTree Investments (WETF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.