Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Invests $1.05 Million in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,200 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 8.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 624,907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,398,000 after buying an additional 44,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $103.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.32 and a 12 month high of $109.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.33.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $293.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.87%.

Separately, DA Davidson raised their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 10,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.11, for a total value of $186,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,160,898.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,291 shares of company stock worth $5,656,772 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

