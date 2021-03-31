Zoltav Resources (LON:ZOL) Shares Down 4.8%

Zoltav Resources Inc. (LON:ZOL) shares traded down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 29.70 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 29.50 ($0.39). 3,670 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 20,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31 ($0.41).

The firm has a market capitalization of £42.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 32.25 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 38.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.60, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Zoltav Resources Company Profile (LON:ZOL)

Zoltav Resources Inc acquires, explores for, develops, and produces hydrocarbons in Russia. The company holds interests in the Bortovoy license covering an area of 3,215 square kilometers with proved plus probable reserves of 750 billion cubic feet of gas, and 3.9 million barrels of oil and condensate located in the Saratov region of south western Russia.

