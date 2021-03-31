Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

ZBH has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.65.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $161.22 on Monday. Zimmer Biomet has a 12-month low of $88.00 and a 12-month high of $170.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,007.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 23,544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,360 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.

