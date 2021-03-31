Zetacoin Price Reaches $0.0006 on Exchanges (ZET)

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded down 24.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 30th. One Zetacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zetacoin has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar. Zetacoin has a market cap of $112,471.73 and approximately $5,656.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58,863.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $525.37 or 0.00892521 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.58 or 0.00361147 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.55 or 0.00051908 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001950 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000286 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000321 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Zetacoin Profile

ZET is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 3rd, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 173,733,221 coins. Zetacoin’s official website is www.zetac.org . Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zetacoin is an open source crypto-currency based on Bitcoin and SHA-256. It has faster transaction times and faster difficulty adjustments. Initial coin mining is 160 million coins, thereafter a yearly inflation of 1 million coins. The transaction speed is 20X faster than that of Bitcoin. The coin can be traded on Bter, Cryptsy and Mintpal. “

Zetacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zetacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zetacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

