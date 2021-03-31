ZCore Price Tops $0.0625 on Major Exchanges (ZCR)

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. ZCore has a market cap of $578,733.88 and approximately $4,443.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZCore token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0625 or 0.00000105 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ZCore has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Xaya (CHI) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

ZCore Token Profile

ZCore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. ZCore’s total supply is 9,261,033 tokens. The official website for ZCore is zcore.cash. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCore was born out of a desire to create a cryptocurrency that is truly accessible to everyone and revolutionize the cryptocurrency market. We believe that a truly useful currency is one that is easily used by anyone. ZCore (ZCR) is 100% open source, with PoS (Proof-of-Stake) mining based on the Quark algorithm and maximum supply of 18 million coins. Structured in a robust network with Masternodes and reward of 6.5 ZCR per block every 60 seconds. “

ZCore Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZCore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

