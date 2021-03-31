Zacks Investment Research Lowers Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Texas Pacific Land Corporation is landowners principally in the State of Texas. The Company also generates revenue from pipeline, power line and utility easements, commercial leases, material sales and seismic and temporary permits related to land uses including midstream infrastructure projects and hydrocarbon processing facilities. Texas Pacific Land Corporation, formerly known as TEXAS PAC LTD, is based in Dallas, Texas. “

Separately, BWS Financial raised their price objective on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,150.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of TPL stock opened at $1,544.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 59.09 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,291.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $791.16. Texas Pacific Land has a 1-year low of $345.00 and a 1-year high of $1,710.50.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $1.23. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 59.78% and a return on equity of 41.56%. The business had revenue of $74.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land will post 21.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.58%.

In other Texas Pacific Land news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 44 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $793.02 per share, for a total transaction of $34,892.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 163 shares of company stock worth $164,628. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPL. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Texas Pacific Land by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 62,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,122,000 after buying an additional 24,933 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Texas Pacific Land by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,031,000 after buying an additional 15,521 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Texas Pacific Land by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 67,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,029,000 after buying an additional 14,161 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Texas Pacific Land by 291.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,785,000 after buying an additional 8,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Texas Pacific Land by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,522,000 after buying an additional 8,034 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

