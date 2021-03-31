Zacks Investment Research Lowers Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) to Hold

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axos Financial Inc. is the holding company for BofI Federal Bank, which provides financing for single and multifamily residential properties, small-to-medium size businesses in target sectors and selected specialty finance receivables. BofI Federal Bank provides consumer and business banking products. Axos Financial Inc., formerly known as BofI Holding Inc., is based in San Diego, California. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Monday. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.29.

AX stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.02. 12,949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,783. Axos Financial has a 1 year low of $14.63 and a 1 year high of $54.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $162.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.35 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Axos Financial will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mosich Nick sold 1,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $86,747.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,285,201.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 13,070 shares of company stock worth $590,429 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AX. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Axos Financial by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Axos Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axos Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Axos Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Axos Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

