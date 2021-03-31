Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Kingdee International Software Group (OTCMKTS:KGDEY) to Sell

Kingdee International Software Group (OTCMKTS:KGDEY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kingdee International Software Group Co., Ltd. is an investment holding company. It engages in the developing, manufacturing and selling of enterprise management software products and provision of software-related technical services primarily in China. The company’s operating business segments consists of Enterprise Management Software Business and Others. Enterprise Management Software Business segment engages in the selling and implementation of enterprise management software, provision of other related services and sales of hardware related to enterprise management software arrangements. Others segment engages in the selling of middleware software business and provision of online management services. Kingdee International Software Group Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Shenzhen, China. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kingdee International Software Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. CICC Research raised Kingdee International Software Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Kingdee International Software Group stock remained flat at $$340.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $381.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $334.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.84 and a beta of 0.33. Kingdee International Software Group has a twelve month low of $221.83 and a twelve month high of $523.53.

Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in enterprise resource planning business. The company operates through ERP Business, Cloud Services Business, and Investment Properties Operating Business segments. The ERP Business segment sells software and hardware products; and provides software solution consulting, maintenance, upgrade, and other supporting services, as well as software implementation services.

