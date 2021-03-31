Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) to Hold

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $244.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.01% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Ameriprise have outperformed the industry over the past six months. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. The company remains well-poised for top-line growth, given its robust AUM balance, diversified investment portfolio and business-restructuring initiatives (including the sale of the Auto & Home division, and the launch of banking and credit products through its federal savings bank). Further, given the solid balance sheet position, Ameriprise is expected to sustain efficient capital deployment activities. However persistent rise in expenses (owing to technology upgrades), significant outflows in the Asset Management (“AM”) segment and high dependence of the company's operations on the turbulent nature of the equity markets remain near-term woes for the company.”

AMP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.10.

Shares of AMP stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $232.35. 6,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $223.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.52. Ameriprise Financial has a 12 month low of $88.55 and a 12 month high of $236.44. The company has a market cap of $27.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.74.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.09. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 12,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total transaction of $2,443,727.22. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 2,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.20, for a total transaction of $450,456.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,135 shares in the company, valued at $4,851,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,932 shares of company stock worth $18,164,517 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,985,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $968,847,000 after buying an additional 112,855 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,087,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,642,000 after buying an additional 61,841 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,932,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,566,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,870,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,429,000 after buying an additional 9,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,757,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,463,000 after buying an additional 453,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

