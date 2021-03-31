Zacks Investment Management Sells 1,743 Shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Zacks Investment Management lowered its position in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,743 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SAH. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

SAH has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Shares of Sonic Automotive stock opened at $50.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.74 and a 12-month high of $56.07. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.86 and a beta of 2.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.98.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. Sonic Automotive had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Analysts predict that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

