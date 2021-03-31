Zacks Investment Management Reduces Holdings in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Zacks Investment Management lowered its stake in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,264 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management owned about 0.06% of CSW Industrials worth $964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 110,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,330,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in CSW Industrials by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSW Industrials stock opened at $135.05 on Wednesday. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.90 and a 12 month high of $139.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.24. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The company had revenue of $89.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.53 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%.

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up previously from $147.00) on shares of CSW Industrials in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

In other news, SVP Luke Alverson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total transaction of $156,888.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,324.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total value of $247,580.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,811 shares in the company, valued at $5,547,153.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,200 shares of company stock worth $672,288. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

