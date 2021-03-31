Zacks Investment Management Acquires Shares of 83,705 Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 83,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in Organogenesis in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,577,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Organogenesis in the fourth quarter worth about $13,902,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in Organogenesis in the fourth quarter worth about $13,611,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Organogenesis by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,264,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,521,000 after acquiring an additional 206,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Organogenesis by 237.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 646,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,867,000 after acquiring an additional 454,500 shares during the last quarter. 4.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on ORGO. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Organogenesis from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Organogenesis from $9.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Organogenesis from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Organogenesis from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.10.

In related news, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 16,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total transaction of $214,119.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,845 shares in the company, valued at $3,159,108.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Glenn H. Nussdorf sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,594,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,933,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 397,196 shares of company stock worth $3,281,101 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ORGO opened at $18.17 on Wednesday. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.74 and a 12 month high of $21.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -302.83 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.41.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Organogenesis had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $106.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.30 million.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types.

