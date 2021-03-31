Zacks: Analysts Expect Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) to Post $0.33 EPS

Analysts expect Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) to post $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.34. Urstadt Biddle Properties posted earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, June 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.57. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 6.39%.

Several brokerages have commented on UBA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Urstadt Biddle Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,767,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,363,000 after acquiring an additional 396,430 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,109,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 125.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 306,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after acquiring an additional 170,909 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 60.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 282,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 106,807 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 105.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 142,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 73,463 shares during the period. 53.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urstadt Biddle Properties stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.75. The company had a trading volume of 597 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,480. The stock has a market cap of $675.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.37 and a beta of 0.99. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $18.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.52 and a 200 day moving average of $13.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

Featured Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Urstadt Biddle Properties (UBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.