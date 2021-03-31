Zacks: Analysts Anticipate West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $614.77 Million

Equities research analysts expect West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) to announce sales of $614.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $612.72 million to $617.60 million. West Pharmaceutical Services reported sales of $491.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will report full-year sales of $2.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.60 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $2.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow West Pharmaceutical Services.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $580.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.07 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

NYSE:WST traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $278.34. 370,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,899. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $279.24 and its 200-day moving average is $282.92. The stock has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.23. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 1-year low of $143.65 and a 1-year high of $312.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.99%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

