Zacks: Analysts Anticipate United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.86 Billion

Analysts expect United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) to announce sales of $6.86 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.95 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.74 billion. United Natural Foods posted sales of $6.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full-year sales of $27.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.30 billion to $27.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $27.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.79 billion to $28.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow United Natural Foods.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.44. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. United Natural Foods’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNFI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays cut United Natural Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut United Natural Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.40.

In other United Natural Foods news, President Christopher P. Testa sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $792,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 29,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,712. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Danielle Benedict sold 15,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $598,655.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,113.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in United Natural Foods by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,621,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,685,000 after purchasing an additional 374,025 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in United Natural Foods by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,726,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,565,000 after purchasing an additional 74,831 shares during the period. Prentice Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,961,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 49.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 982,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,609,000 after acquiring an additional 324,434 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 772,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,339,000 after acquiring an additional 37,918 shares during the period. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNFI stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.62. The stock had a trading volume of 857,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.63. United Natural Foods has a twelve month low of $8.39 and a twelve month high of $41.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.45.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

