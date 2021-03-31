Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.95 Billion

Analysts forecast that Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) will announce $5.95 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Lennar’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.49 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.18 billion. Lennar posted sales of $5.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, June 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lennar will report full year sales of $26.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.40 billion to $27.30 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $28.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.04 billion to $29.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lennar.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.33. Lennar had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LEN. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.71.

Shares of Lennar stock traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.78. 1,921,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,991,236. Lennar has a 1 year low of $32.41 and a 1 year high of $104.53. The company has a market capitalization of $31.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.99%.

In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $1,012,130.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,993 shares in the company, valued at $24,808,394.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $802,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 151,617 shares in the company, valued at $12,162,715.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,758,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Lennar by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 38,023 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Lennar by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 16,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Lennar by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

