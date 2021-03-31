Yiren Digital (YRD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of Yiren Digital stock opened at $5.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $472.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.12 and its 200 day moving average is $3.81. Yiren Digital has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.42.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Yiren Digital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company provides loan facilitation services; post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services; and automated investing tool for investors to invest in loans through its marketplace, and self-directed investing tool that enables investors to select lending opportunities to approved borrowers that are posted on its marketplace.

