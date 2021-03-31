YGGDRASH (YEED) Price Down 13.2% This Week

YGGDRASH (CURRENCY:YEED) traded up 10% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. One YGGDRASH token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, YGGDRASH has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar. YGGDRASH has a total market capitalization of $5.02 million and $59,648.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00021776 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00047352 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 7,641.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004915 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $379.17 or 0.00640738 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.45 or 0.00068358 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 43.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00027423 BTC.

YGGDRASH Token Profile

YEED is a token. YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,561,014,608 tokens. YGGDRASH’s official website is yggdrash.io . YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YGGDRASH is a multi-dimensional blockchain platform aiming to connect all real-world assets and other blockchains. Every service regardless of its orientation can be implemented on YGGDRASH keeping its governance and consensus algorithm. In YGGDRASH, a DApp is a BRANCH CHAIN, an independent blockchain untethered from the platform. All DApps in YGGDRASH can keep their governances and consensus algorithms, and still be connected to many other DApps within YGGDRASH at the same time through STEM CHAIN. “

YGGDRASH Token Trading

