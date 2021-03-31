yearn.finance II Trading 19.4% Higher This Week (YFII)

yearn.finance II (CURRENCY:YFII) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 31st. yearn.finance II has a total market cap of $40.85 million and $21.90 million worth of yearn.finance II was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, yearn.finance II has traded up 19.4% against the dollar. One yearn.finance II token can now be bought for approximately $1,054.18 or 0.09198106 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

yearn.finance II Token Profile

yearn.finance II’s total supply is 40,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,750 tokens. The official website for yearn.finance II is yfii.finance

yearn.finance II Token Trading

