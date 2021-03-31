Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $25.30

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.30 and last traded at $25.30, with a volume of 12047 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.83.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Yamaha Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 45.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.58.

Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Yamaha Motor had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 1.39%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Yamaha Motor Company Profile (OTCMKTS:YAMHF)

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the land mobility, marine products, robotics, and financial services businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Land Mobility segment offers motorcycles, leaning multi-wheelers, all-terrain vehicles, recreational off highway vehicles, snowmobiles, and electrically power-assisted bicycles, as well as intermediate parts for products, and knockdown parts.

