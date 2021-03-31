Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) Short Interest Update

Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:YAMCY opened at $56.01 on Wednesday. Yamaha has a 52 week low of $35.59 and a 52 week high of $62.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.90.

Get Yamaha alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Yamaha from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Yamaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the musical instruments, audio equipment, and other businesses worldwide. The company manufactures and sells pianos; digital musical instruments; wind, string, and percussion instruments; other music-related products; and produces and sells audio and visual media software, as well as manages music and other schools.

Featured Article: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Yamaha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamaha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.