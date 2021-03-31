Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) Short Interest Update

Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:YAMCY opened at $56.01 on Wednesday. Yamaha has a 52 week low of $35.59 and a 52 week high of $62.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.90.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Yamaha from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Yamaha Company Profile

Yamaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the musical instruments, audio equipment, and other businesses worldwide. The company manufactures and sells pianos; digital musical instruments; wind, string, and percussion instruments; other music-related products; and produces and sells audio and visual media software, as well as manages music and other schools.

