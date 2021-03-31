Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DKMR) Short Interest Up 77.0% in March

Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DKMR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a growth of 77.0% from the February 28th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,919,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of DKMR stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.16. 1,366,719 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,514,813. Xtreme Fighting Championships has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $2.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.19.
About Xtreme Fighting Championships
