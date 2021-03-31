Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DKMR) Short Interest Up 77.0% in March

Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DKMR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a growth of 77.0% from the February 28th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,919,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of DKMR stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.16. 1,366,719 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,514,813. Xtreme Fighting Championships has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $2.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.19.

About Xtreme Fighting Championships

Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc operates as a mixed martial arts company. The company was formerly known as Duke Mountain Resources, Inc and changed its name to Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc in July 2020. Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Miramar Beach, Florida.

