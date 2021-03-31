Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,600 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,090,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Zendesk by 747.1% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,105,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,241,000 after acquiring an additional 975,127 shares during the period. Crosslink Capital Inc. raised its stake in Zendesk by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 141,071 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,519,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its holdings in Zendesk by 226.8% in the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 50,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,270,000 after buying an additional 35,253 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zendesk by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Zendesk in the 4th quarter valued at $361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ZEN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Zendesk from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Zendesk from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zendesk from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Zendesk from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zendesk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.31.

In related news, insider John Geschke sold 5,500 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.92, for a total transaction of $764,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,236,589.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 1,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.94, for a total value of $147,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,636,809.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 119,579 shares of company stock valued at $17,119,042. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ZEN opened at $127.64 on Wednesday. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.60 and a 1 year high of $166.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.30 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.76 and a 200-day moving average of $130.68.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.38 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

