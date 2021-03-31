Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC trimmed its position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 91.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376,997 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DISH. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 34,502,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991,543 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,708,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192,863 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 981.3% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 688,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,273,000 after purchasing an additional 625,028 shares during the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the 4th quarter worth $17,185,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the 4th quarter worth $13,448,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on DISH Network from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded DISH Network from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.45.

Shares of DISH stock opened at $35.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.00. DISH Network Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.07 and a fifty-two week high of $39.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.77.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 10.01%. DISH Network’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

