Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Has $255,000 Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC cut its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 33.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,641 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mork Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Unum Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,023,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Unum Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,186,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Unum Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 51,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Unum Group during the 4th quarter worth about $579,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Unum Group during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. 85.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Unum Group news, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $672,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $199,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,040 shares of company stock worth $1,542,821. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UNM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.25.

Shares of UNM stock opened at $27.93 on Wednesday. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $30.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.99 and its 200-day moving average is $22.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.04). Unum Group had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Unum Group will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.99%.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

