Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,512 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 146.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 233.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 89,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,514,000 after buying an additional 62,416 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $2,092,000. Finally, Barings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $613,000. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.67.

In other news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 15,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.39, for a total value of $7,605,522.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,722,700.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael A. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.00, for a total value of $1,024,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,256,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 51,535 shares of company stock worth $25,429,582 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $474.83 on Wednesday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $170.63 and a 12 month high of $516.78. The company has a market cap of $25.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.24 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $475.93 and a 200-day moving average of $376.39.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.