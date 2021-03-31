Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Equities researchers at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BKNG. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Booking in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2,029.00 target price on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,480.00 to $2,700.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Booking from $1,709.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,224.34.

Shares of BKNG stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $2,334.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,507. Booking has a fifty-two week low of $1,203.08 and a fifty-two week high of $2,469.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,289.87 and its 200-day moving average is $2,036.52. The company has a market capitalization of $95.64 billion, a PE ratio of 70.32, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $23.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Booking will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Booking by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,893,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,444,932,000 after purchasing an additional 100,538 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 652,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,825,000 after buying an additional 179,196 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 13.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 568,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $971,770,000 after buying an additional 68,627 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $901,810,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Booking by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 363,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $809,997,000 after acquiring an additional 54,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

