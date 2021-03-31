WMS Partners LLC Takes Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

WMS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OKTA. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Okta in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Okta stock traded up $7.34 on Wednesday, reaching $220.89. The company had a trading volume of 8,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,943. The firm has a market cap of $28.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $247.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.45. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.50 and a 1 year high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Okta had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. The firm had revenue of $234.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Okta’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on OKTA. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Okta from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Okta from $282.00 to $313.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Okta from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.32.

In related news, CFO William E. Losch sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $6,291,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,840,467.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.89, for a total value of $12,594,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,543,896.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,208 shares of company stock valued at $41,790,580 over the last three months. 12.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

