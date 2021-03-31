WMS Partners LLC Sells 34 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

WMS Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter valued at $353,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter valued at $262,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Texas Pacific Land by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,522,000 after acquiring an additional 8,034 shares during the period. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TPL shares. BWS Financial upped their target price on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,150.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,767.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Texas Pacific Land stock traded up $21.54 on Wednesday, reaching $1,565.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,618. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,291.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $791.16. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.09 and a beta of 2.09. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a twelve month low of $345.00 and a twelve month high of $1,710.50.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $1.23. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 41.56% and a net margin of 59.78%. The business had revenue of $74.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 21.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This is an increase from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is currently 26.58%.

In related news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 44 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $793.02 per share, with a total value of $34,892.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought 163 shares of company stock worth $164,628 over the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

