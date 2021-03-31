WMS Partners LLC Sells 236 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

WMS Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,826 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,068 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 38,253 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,975,000 after buying an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 142,102 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $14,767,000 after buying an additional 6,580 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 13,453 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.30. The stock had a trading volume of 20,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,653,945. The firm has a market cap of $159.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $81.33 and a 12 month high of $120.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.62 and its 200 day moving average is $112.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

