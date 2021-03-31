WMS Partners LLC Has $491,000 Stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

WMS Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 130.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,588,000 after purchasing an additional 43,879 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,810,000. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its position in Bio-Techne by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 925,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $293,995,000 after purchasing an additional 26,386 shares during the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TECH traded up $7.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $381.03. The stock had a trading volume of 417 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,189. The business’s 50 day moving average is $379.46 and its 200-day moving average is $318.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 5.14. The company has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.76, a P/E/G ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. Bio-Techne Co. has a one year low of $180.16 and a one year high of $414.99.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.50 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 32.69% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens upgraded Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.09.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.00, for a total value of $6,880,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kim Kelderman sold 823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.45, for a total transaction of $319,694.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,240.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,823 shares of company stock worth $10,535,994. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

