WMS Partners LLC Buys Shares of 1,249 Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

WMS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $915,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AON by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AON. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AON from $219.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.46.

NYSE:AON traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $230.77. 7,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,735,408. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $228.13 and a 200 day moving average of $210.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $151.04 and a 1-year high of $235.88.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.07%.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

