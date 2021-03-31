WMS Partners LLC Buys 3,300 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

WMS Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 300.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 287.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,002,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $425,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711,377 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 296.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,444,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,176 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 303.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,151,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,996,000 after buying an additional 866,481 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 285.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 687,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,458,000 after buying an additional 508,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 235.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 633,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,923,000 after buying an additional 444,687 shares in the last quarter.

IYW traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.63. The company had a trading volume of 5,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,058. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.35. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $48.27 and a 1 year high of $93.67.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

