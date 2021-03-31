Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WZZAF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Wizz Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Wizz Air from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS WZZAF opened at $68.00 on Wednesday. Wizz Air has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $75.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.93.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

