Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Shares Sold by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management trimmed its position in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,407 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,907 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 477.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 701,212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,030,000 after acquiring an additional 579,689 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,209,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,399,848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,119,000 after purchasing an additional 255,441 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,570,739 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,150,000 after buying an additional 191,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the third quarter worth $8,670,000. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WGO opened at $76.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.37 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.60. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.55 and a fifty-two week high of $87.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $839.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.28 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 9.21%. Winnebago Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.95%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WGO. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Northcoast Research upped their price target on Winnebago Industries from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.87.

In related news, Director William C. Fisher sold 2,947 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $190,287.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,784.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 9,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total value of $666,507.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,964,661.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,299 shares of company stock valued at $5,256,109. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

