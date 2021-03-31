Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) by 244.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Winmark were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WINA. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Winmark in the 3rd quarter worth $292,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Winmark by 83.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 5,419 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Winmark by 163.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Winmark by 36,421.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,939 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 6,920 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Winmark by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,261,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. 68.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Paul C. Reyelts sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $522,000.00. Corporate insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Winmark stock opened at $184.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $181.53 and a 200 day moving average of $178.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $686.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.70. Winmark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $198.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of five retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign used merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore, and Music Go Round brand names.

