Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) Short Interest Up 81.4% in March

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,600 shares, an increase of 81.4% from the February 28th total of 86,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 164,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Windtree Therapeutics stock. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000. tru Independence LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Windtree Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WINT opened at $2.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. Windtree Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $10.20. The firm has a market cap of $36.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.25.

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. Equities research analysts predict that Windtree Therapeutics will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Windtree Therapeutics Company Profile

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology and medical device company, engages in the research and development of products that focus on acute pulmonary and cardiovascular diseases. Its four lead development programs include istaroxime, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of acute decompensated heart failure, as well as in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of early cardiogenic shock; AEROSURF, an aerosolized KL4 surfactant, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial to treat respiratory distress syndrome (RDS) in premature infants; lyophilized KL4 surfactant for the treatment of lung injury resulting from COVID-19; and Rostafuroxin that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of genetically associated hypertension.

