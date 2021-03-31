William Blair Comments on Science Applications International Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SAIC)

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Science Applications International in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 26th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma forecasts that the information technology services provider will earn $1.51 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Science Applications International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.56 EPS.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.22. Science Applications International had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 25.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.63.

Shares of Science Applications International stock opened at $83.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.98. Science Applications International has a 1 year low of $68.76 and a 1 year high of $103.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Science Applications International in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 100.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 64.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilsey Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.15%.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

