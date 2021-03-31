Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) PT Raised to C$8.00 at Tudor Pickering

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its target price boosted by Tudor Pickering to C$8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s target price suggests a potential upside of 47.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC upped their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$2.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$8.25 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Whitecap Resources to C$2.25 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.57.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

Shares of Whitecap Resources stock opened at C$5.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.22. Whitecap Resources has a twelve month low of C$0.87 and a twelve month high of C$6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.76. The company had revenue of C$238.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$240.30 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Whitecap Resources will post 0.3918732 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$61,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,413,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$14,940,406.84. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 17,959 shares of company stock worth $84,213.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,365 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.