WeTrust 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $352.00 (TRST)

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 31st. One WeTrust token can now be bought for about $0.0112 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WeTrust has traded 28% higher against the U.S. dollar. WeTrust has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $352.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00020390 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00046331 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000364 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $376.60 or 0.00634185 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.93 or 0.00067234 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001695 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00026366 BTC.
- Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000856 BTC.
- Holo (HOT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000027 BTC.
