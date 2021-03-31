Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.45.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WAL shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $69.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $81.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of NYSE WAL traded up $3.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $96.77. 554,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 829,899. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $26.75 and a 1 year high of $103.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.55. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $338.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.88 million. Research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.66%.

In related news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $236,341.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,659.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WAL. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3,511.5% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

