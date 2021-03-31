Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $2.92 Million Stock Position in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 177,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,294 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Luxfer were worth $2,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LXFR. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,277,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,585,000 after acquiring an additional 24,193 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Luxfer by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,700,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,924,000 after purchasing an additional 90,940 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,559,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,609,000 after purchasing an additional 34,905 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Luxfer by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,856,000 after buying an additional 7,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Luxfer by 10.8% during the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 489,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after buying an additional 47,611 shares in the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LXFR. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Luxfer from $22.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Luxfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Luxfer from $19.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

LXFR opened at $20.62 on Wednesday. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a fifty-two week low of $11.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.91 and a 200 day moving average of $16.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $569.85 million, a P/E ratio of 55.73, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Luxfer had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $82.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.35 million. Luxfer’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

In other news, insider James Gardella sold 20,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $440,108.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings PLC, a materials technology company, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas cylinders for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

