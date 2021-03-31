Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Holdings in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 392,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,582 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in SIGA Technologies were worth $2,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIGA. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in SIGA Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 11.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 13,015 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 33.3% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 43,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 10,974 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 578,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 63,615 shares during the period. 29.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SIGA Technologies alerts:

Shares of SIGA Technologies stock opened at $6.52 on Wednesday. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $8.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.40 million, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.53.

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA).

Receive News & Ratings for SIGA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIGA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.